McCAHERY, ARTHUR FRANCIS Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Eileen McCahery (nee Tucci). Loved father of Marie Messina (John), Arthur McCahery (Laida), Sheri-Lynn McCahery (Jason), David McCahery (Amanda) and predeceased by Michael McCahery. Loving grandpa of Maija, Stephen, Jhena, Karver, Caitrin and predeceased by Christopher. Dear brother of Moira Manington, Colleen McCahery and predeceased by Theresa Longo, Robert McCahery, Charles McCahery, Sheila Kerr and Michael McCahery. Arthur will be fondly remembered by the Tucci Families, his nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 65 Amelia St., Barrie, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. If so desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535. www.druryfuneralcentre.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019