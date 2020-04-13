|
BURTON, Arthur Frederick December 23, 1927 – April 8, 2020 Fred, aged 92, died on April 8, 2020, of COVID-19. Beloved son of Anne and Frank (deceased), loving husband of Flora (deceased). He is survived by children Larry Burton (Marilyn), Pam Dyson (Steve) and Lynn Mulroy (Sean). Loving grandfather of Gregory Dyson, Elliott Burton (Amanda), Carrie-Anne Dyson (Jesse), Yvonne Burton, (Peter) and Keegan Mulroy. Great-grandfather of Andrew Prior, Emma Burton, Esme Kinos, Lilah Morawski and Flora Kinos. Fred was a favoured uncle of many in Ontario and Newfoundland. Born in a fishing community of Hay Cove, Fred spent his working live in Toronto. where he worked as a truck driver for Shell. In retirement years, he and Flora spent winters in St. Petersburg, FL. He always felt the homing instinct to return to Newfoundland and did so often. Fred will be remembered for his love of life and sense of humour. In Fred's memory, a donation to your local food bank in this time of crisis will be appreciated. A family service will be held when restrictions are lifted.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020