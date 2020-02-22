|
PIGOTT, ARTHUR ("ART") FREDERICK Art passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020, at the age of 93. He is survived by his daughter Mary, son-in-law Stan Maj, grandsons David (Aquila) and Robert (Brianna), brother Jim (Karen) and his new great-granddaughter Hailey, born just one day earlier. Art was predeceased in 2011 by Joyce, his wife of 58 years and by his sister Sheila in 1985. He lost his beloved son Randy in a workplace accident in 1980. Born in Brandon, Manitoba, on March 26, 1926 to Norbert and Arthur V. Pigott, Art grew up in Winnipeg. After graduating in 1948 from the University of Manitoba with a B.Sc. (Honours Chemistry), Art went to work in the Burns' lab where he met Joyce. They married in 1952. Two years later, Art graduated with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan. During his 37-year career, Art worked for Consolidated Paper, Dupont, Domtar, CIL, Stauffeur Chemical Company and Canadian General-Tower. He retired in 1991. Art was truly a Renaissance man. He read widely – astronomy, biology, history, physics – and had a phenomenal memory. Even late in life he could recite verbatim lengthy poems he had learned as a child. He loved classical music, lecture series, Laurel & Hardy films, political TV programs and a good stiff rye and ginger. An avid outdoorsman, he was happiest when on wilderness canoe trips in Temagami, swimming across a lake, cooking over a campfire, cross-country skiing, cycling and taking long, long, long walks! He enjoyed his many travels with Joyce, but his trip with David to Chile, Antarctica and Argentina in 2003 was a highlight in his life. Sadly, he struggled with dementia in his later years, but he remained a gentle soul until the very end. The family would like to thank PSW's Johnny and Milet Driz for their exceptional care of Art every day for the last three years. Support from the caring staff at Valleyview Residence is also greatly appreciated. In accordance with Art's wishes, there will be no funeral. An event for family and friends to celebrate Art's life will take place at a later date. Art was a voracious reader and a great believer in public libraries. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Public Library Foundation (https://tplfoundation.ca) or a public library of your choice would be most appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020