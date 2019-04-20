GADD, Arthur Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Ella Gadd (nee Wilcox). Loving father of Joe (Sylvia) and Gerald (Karin). Proud grandfather of Jason, Scott, Dustin (Taylor), Tyler (Alina), Darryl (Corry) and Todd (Lesley). Adored great-grandfather of Willah and Summer. Dear brother of Gweneth Bredo. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Herrena (Stubbard) Gadd of Cape Breton, NS, sisters Hilda Sykes, Harrena Calabrese, Evelyn Keough, Mildred Gadd, Willina Smith and brothers Porter and Melvin. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m with a reception to follow the service at 4 p.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019