GALE, Arthur It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Gale announces his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 76. A British citizen, born in Madras, India where his parents were missionaries, Arthur grew up in the Salvation Army where music and Salvation Army banding were a significant part of his life. He had a career in the book industry spanning over 50 years having moved from England to Canada on his own at the age of 22. Arthur was an avid curler and follower of English Premier League (EPL) soccer, a voracious reader and took up painting watercolours in his retirement. He served on his condo board for many years, volunteered with various non-profit organizations, most recently the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Arthur will be lovingly remembered by his husband of 27 years, Lawrence Helpert and his children, Kevin and Debby (Jeff) Langridge. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Christopher and Avery and many extended family members. Arthur was predeceased by his brother Stephen Gale, his sister Margaret and his brother-in-law Major Fredi Bachmann. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, February 18th. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Wednesday, February 19th, at The Salvation Agincourt Community Church, 3080 Birchmount Road, Scarborough, Ontario, with Major Eric Bond officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, 2323 Yonge Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M4P 2C9, www.cysticfibrosis.ca. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020