GATER, ARTHUR Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Gater. Loving father of Gordon Gater, Christina Gordon (late Lyn Gordon) and the late Graham Scott Gater. Brother of the late Herbert Gater. Arthur was cherished by Anne Dufton. He will be truly missed by Anne, his nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. Family and friends are invited to visit at WEAVER Life Centre - Campbellford, 77 Second St., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at 2 p.m. Interment to take place at Burnbrae Cemetery. Reception to follow back at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Campbellford Memorial Hospital. Online guestbook and condolences at

