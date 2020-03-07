|
GIBSON, ARTHUR April 17, 1923 – February 24, 2020 Arthur (Art) Gibson, 96 of Toronto, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on February 24, 2020 from complications after surgery. He was cared for in his last months by the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre. Dad had worked an entire career at the Ontario Department of Highways (and the numerous name and configuration changes that organization went through over his 37 years there). He had many longtime work friends most of whom have predeceased him. After his public service career, he ran Kepner Tregoe management training workshops for a number of years. He also had a large number of friends from Mom and Dad's years of challenge level square dancing, and their decades of canoe sailing and paddling. Dad made the canoe sailing hardware, and Mom sewed the sails. For many years, our parents' car always had a canoe on the roof, ready to be dropped into any lake or river they came across in their many long-distance driving trips east, west and south to visit with family and friends. Until recent years, they also paddled and sailed (and Dad fished) extensively on Lake Pogamasing in Northern Ontario, a longtime family summer retreat. Dad leaves behind an adoring wife of 76 years, Erna, children Gerry, Bob (Vivian - deceased) and Janet (Steve Sherwood), sister Barbara (Tom Beattie – deceased), and numerous devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. Dad has been cremated, and in his memory, there will be a small family gathering in the months ahead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation, directed to "Veterans and Community" initiatives.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020