CAMERON, ARTHUR GORDON October 8, 1935 - February 15, 2020 Son of the late Colonel Arthur and Lillian Cameron. It is with heartfelt sadness our family announces the passing of my/our Husband, Father and Poppa. Art was a longtime soldier of the North Toronto Community Church of the Salvation Army. Art led the band and songsters over many years and prided himself in encouraging young people to be active within our church. Art coached NTCC hockey and was instrumental in creating lifetime memories and lifelong friendships through hockey. Always committed to young people, their lives inspired him. Art went to N.T.C.I. and upon graduation walked down the street to British American Oil and never left continuing with Gulf Oil and retiring from Petro Canada. Art leaves his wife of 62 years Marilyn (Carswell), his children Rick (Joan), Sandra (David Fynney), Steven (Corinne) and Chris (Melody) and their families including 11 grandchildren. The family is grateful that this challenging journey has ended for Dad and we all find some peace in knowing that he is now safe in the arms of his Lord and Saviour. A service to celebrate his life will take place on Sunday, March 1st at 4 p.m. at St. Peters Church (Estonian), 817 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Toronto. Visitation at Morley Bedford Friday, February 28th 5-8 p.m. and at St. Peters 1 hour prior to the service on Sunday. "It is well with my soul." Any remembrance donations will be gladly received for the NTCC building fund c/o North Toronto Community Church Office, 42 Eglinton Ave. W., Toronto, ON M4R 1A1.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020