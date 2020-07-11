1/1
ARTHUR H. CAREFOOTE
CAREFOOTE, ARTHUR H. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandpa and brother who passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a long battle with M.S. Beloved husband of Charlotte (nee Speers). Devoted father of John and Alicia Carefoote and Marianne and Mike Smith. Proud grandpa of Joni, Hunter, Darcy and Jaxon. Loving brother of Darlene (the late Neil) Jones, David (Nancy) Carefoote, Gary Carefoote, Sharon (Dave) Gray, Susan (Dave) Hewitt, Bill (Pat) Carefoote, Wendy (Pat) Demaio and Steve Carefoote. He will be sadly missed by many extended family and friends. Art was a retired teacher of the TDSB after 33 years and was the founding President of the Durham West Girls Hockey Association. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Durham Region MS Society.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
