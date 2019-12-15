McGEACHIE, ARTHUR HAMILTON Passed away peacefully at Alexander Muir Retirement Residence on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Loving husband of the late Marion McGeachie (nee Rogers). Beloved father of Paul and the late Judith. Proud Grandfather of Marc and Laura and Great-Grandfather of Jaylen, Ethan and Olivia. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation starting from 1 p.m. Interment at Newmarket Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019