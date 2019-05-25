CROSS, ARTHUR HENRY Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, in his 89th year. Arthur was born in England to parents Arthur and Daisy Cross; he is predeceased by wives Evelyn Cross (nee Watson) and Patricia Cross (formerly Wiggins) (nee Keen). He is survived by family, Susan Sisson (Blair), David R. (Darlene), Harvey (Mary Beth) and Gary S. (Sharon) and will be lovingly remembered by Patricia's children, Denise Wiggins (Armando), Laura Rennie (David), Lt. Terence Wiggins (Claudie) and Christopher Wiggins (Tina). He will be forever cherished by his 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Arthur was predeceased by his daughter Judith Ann Udrow and stepdaughter Katherine Ann Wiggins. He will be missed by his sister Patricia Lewis (Dennis), nephew William Cranmer (Linda), niece Kim Cranmer (Alain) and brother-in-law Lawrence Keen (Mary Margaret). As per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held June 1st at his home (137 Woodland Park Rd., Clarksburg) from 12 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of choice in Arthur's memory would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Arthur's online Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 25, 2019