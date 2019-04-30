Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR HENRY FREDERICK BAKER. View Sign Obituary

BAKER, ARTHUR HENRY FREDERICK Born August 5, 1926, in Lambeth, London, England, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Ajax Hospital, Ontario (92 years). A tribute to a great man who was always there for his two boys and all his extended family. He raised 2 teenagers by himself after our mother passed away at a young age and then remarried and did it all over again. He had a very full life that ended with a tough battle against dementia. Joined the Royal Navy in July of 1943 and served aboard various ships in the Atlantic, North Sea and the Pacific before and after the end of WWII. Released from service May 21, 1947. Married to Rose (deceased 1968) in March of 1951, sons Colin (Sandy) and Martyn (Donna), grandchildren Jennifer (Dennis), Trevor (Tara) and Dale (Carlos). Great-grandchildren Emma, Avarey, Ayla and Jordan, Jacob and Jason. Married Patricia in September 1978, stepsons Robin (Sonya) and Andrew (Sandra), grandchildren Logan and Parker will all miss him dearly. Immigrated to Canada in July 1960 and has lived here ever since, returning home to visit his mother Sarah (1974) and five sisters, Rose (2009), Joan (2014), Peggy (2014), Nellie (2017) and Eileen. Competitive swimmer, footballer, cricket player, Boy Scout leader, orienteering, blood donor, carpentry, woodworking and handyman were his passions.

