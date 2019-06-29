JAMES, ARTHUR Arthur James of Scarborough, left peacefully in his 94th year, on June 17, 2019 at Centenary Hospital. Survived by wife Helen, brother Peter, children Sandra and Robin, grandchildren Melanie, Adrienne, Brady, Jesse, Simon, Brian, Christopher, and Lily, great-grandchildren, Jamie, Ian, Foster, Blair and Owen. Predeceased by brother Bill, sister Marjory, and daughters Beverly, Lesley and Claire. Art worked as an architectural and product designer and his passion was automobiles, especially his fleet of Packards. In honour of Art, please lend a hand to someone in need – perhaps a meal for someone hungry or a chat with a lonely person. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. at The Simple Alternative, 275 Lesmill Road, North York.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019