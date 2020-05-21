TOVEY, Arthur James We are sad to share the news that Art died at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on May 18, 2020, at the age of 99, just 2 months shy of his hundredth birthday. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and "angel" Beatrice, of 63 years, who he is now reunited with. He is survived by his son Gary, daughter-in-law Annie, proud grandfather to Christopher, his wife Ericka, granddaughter Andrea, husband Gary Malloy and great-grandfather "big papa" to Paige and Keira. The family extends our heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nurses on the 6th floor Surgical unit, 5th floor Rehab unit and especially the 4th floor Supportive Care unit at Lakeridge for their superior care and compassion these past several months. Born in Perth, Ontario, on July 14, 1920, Art grew up and moved numerous times including Fitzroy Harbour, Sudbury, Kapuskasing and Hollywood, CA, USA, finally settling in Toronto on returning from WWII in 1945. He played Senior A hockey for the Sudbury Wolves, good enough to play pro, save for WWII. Art joined the Canadian military in 1939 leaving in 1945 after the surrender. He is a veteran of the North Africa, Sicily, Italy, the liberation of Holland and Germany campaigns and served as a Trooper, Sherman Tank Gunner and dispatch rider. His brother Jerry once wrote their mother that she need not worry about the German getting him as his motorcycle would surely do him in. Thankfully, neither happened. After he left the military, he settled in Toronto his home for 69 years and moved to Whitby in 2015 where he lived at Amica retirement residence in Whitby. He was a member of the Simcoe Masonic Lodge and active member of the Canadian Legion where he served for many years as the Vice President of the Earlscourt Branch and then as a member of the Whitby Branch 112. Art worked most of his career at IBM as an Accounting Clerk and Sr. Accountant having completed an RIA, finishing up his career as Maintenance Coordinator at the Don Mills factory, retiring in 1981. He loved to hunt and fish and golfed well into his 80's. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Canadian Legion Branch 112, Whitby.We will miss you dad.