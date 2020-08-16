GAZLEY, ARTHUR JOHN Of North York, Ontario, entered into rest on June 23, 2020 in his 97th year. Arthur was a member of the first graduating class of Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in Toronto in 1955. He found lasting love early in life with Carolyn (nee Pridham) Gazley. Carolyn and Arthur spent many years together, travelling, going on adventurous camping trips in Northern Ontario and spending their winters down in the Southern USA. The two were fortunate enough to have worked on Canada's Avro Airplane in their early careers. After Arthur's career with Avro, he worked for the Canadian Standards Association in Rexdale, Ontario until his retirement. Although Arthur missed Carolyn greatly after her passing in 2011, he was fortunate enough to have found love with Theresa Dubé, a wonderful and loving woman, to share his remaining years with. Arthur will also be missed by his precious dog, Baby. Arthur was the beloved son of the late George Gazley and Bertha Gazley (nee Fox), brother to the late Robert Gazley, brother-in-law to the late Iona Gazley (nee Grant) and uncle to their son, Grant Gazley (Diane). Arthur will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, Gail Christie (Jack), Lois Gilmore and Betty Craft and his many nieces and nephews. Giving consideration to the health and well being of all, a private service will be held, due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic state of emergency we are experiencing. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca