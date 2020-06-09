HARRISON, ARTHUR JOHN With our hearts full of love, we share the passing of our beloved 'papa' Arthur John Harrison on June 4, 2020. He now joins his wife, Ann, in eternity, leaving behind his two sons, Steven and Peter, in each others' care. His kind and joyful memory will be cherished by Steven's wife, Maria Cristina, and their family, Alejandra, Daniela, Martin, and Susana, and all his family and friends. Arthur touched the souls of many during his rich life, starting at the Harrison family farm in Bradford, through 37 years as a teacher, and the time spent working at the Pantages Theatre during his retirement. He shared his passion of learning with the children he taught at St. Anselm's, many of whom became his friends later in life. Those who knew him, also knew of his passion for performance, theatre, movies, music, travel and gardening. He was always very supportive, encouraging everyone to follow their dreams no matter how crazy it would seem, and Arthur knew some fun and adventurous moments in his life. His charisma and ever-present smile made us fall in love with him and want to learn more from him. Arthur always lived his live with a positive outlook and emoting God's love in a quiet but powerful manner. Arthur was a kind and giving man, and should anyone like to make a donation in his name, he would smile upon any gift made to the following: Parkinson Canada, Driftwood Theatre, Covenant House.



