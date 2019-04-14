Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR JOSEPH ST. ARNAUD. View Sign

ST. ARNAUD, ARTHUR JOSEPH Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, at Ian Anderson House Cancer Hospice. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita for 61 loving years. Dedicated father to Louise (Michael) and Monique (Scott). Loving grandfather of Carly, Brianne, Emily, Kate and Evan. Art loved nature and the outdoors, as well as life on and around the water. Art dedicated countless hours helping others through his work at the Good Sheppard, Knights of Columbus and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital visitation. Art enjoyed an active social life with friends from the 60th Degree and the Oakville Seniors Walking Group. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. A heartfelt thanks to his doctors, Palliative Care team at home and the loving and compassionate staff at Ian Anderson House. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, with parish prayers at 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville. Following the service, there will be a celebration of Art's life at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Marian Council 3881, 1494 Wallace Road, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, the Good Sheppard, Ian Anderson House, or charity of your choice, in keeping with and in support of people that require assistance. Visit our guestbook online at

ST. ARNAUD, ARTHUR JOSEPH Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, at Ian Anderson House Cancer Hospice. Beloved husband and best friend of Rita for 61 loving years. Dedicated father to Louise (Michael) and Monique (Scott). Loving grandfather of Carly, Brianne, Emily, Kate and Evan. Art loved nature and the outdoors, as well as life on and around the water. Art dedicated countless hours helping others through his work at the Good Sheppard, Knights of Columbus and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital visitation. Art enjoyed an active social life with friends from the 60th Degree and the Oakville Seniors Walking Group. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him. A heartfelt thanks to his doctors, Palliative Care team at home and the loving and compassionate staff at Ian Anderson House. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville (one block East of Kerr Street, 905-844-2600), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, with parish prayers at 2:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Catholic Church, 2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville. Following the service, there will be a celebration of Art's life at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Marian Council 3881, 1494 Wallace Road, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation, the Good Sheppard, Ian Anderson House, or charity of your choice, in keeping with and in support of people that require assistance. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com Funeral Home Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville

64 Lakeshore Road West

Oakville , ON L6K 1E1

(905) 844-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close