GREGORIO, ARTHUR LAWRENCE Returned to God on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. He passed quickly and quietly in the hospital with family by his side. He was 79 years old. Arthur will be remembered for his perpetual devotion to God, everlasting love for his wife and unending love for his children and grandchildren. His hard-working ethic, endearing personality and love of life captured the hearts of all who knew him. Arthur will be dearly missed by his wife Yolande (nee Haynes); his children Sean (Karin), Catherine (James) and Andrew (Eniko); and his grandchildren Deanna (Bradley), Alexis and Aidan. He will be fondly remembered, respected and missed by many others whose lives he touched. We thank the medical team at Scarborough General Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and Arthur's Personal Support Worker, Maria, for their attentive care. A Funeral Mass will be held for Arthur at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, in the Chapel of St. Joseph, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. The Mass will be followed by a celebration of Arthur's life within the Funeral Home in Reception Hall 1. Donations in memory of Arthur may be made to The Good Shepherd Ministries or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019