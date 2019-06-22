Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR LLOYD HARRIS. View Sign Obituary

HARRIS, ARTHUR LLOYD It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Art on May 7, 2019 at the age of 82. A beloved husband of 53 years to Katherine (nee Odynski) and father to Glen (Christine). Loving son of Ada (nee Lukings) and Lloyd, and dear brother of Brian, all of whom preceded him in death. He is lovingly remembered by family and friends for his warmth, humour, kindness and love of the outdoors. Donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada to support research are appreciated. A celebration of life will be held on July 24th at 2:00 p.m. at The Old Mill, 21 Old Mill Road, Toronto.

