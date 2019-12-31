COLTON, ARTHUR MELVILLE February 16, 1930 - December 27, 2019 As per his wishes, Arthur passed away peacefully in his home in Pine Grove on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Madeline Colton (nee McVanel). Beloved father of Carol, Brenda (Mike), Greg (Sharon) and the late Kirk Colton. Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who all adored their "Papa". A special thank you to Dr. Maida and his Palliative team. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care that dad received from the PSWs, Meth, Rebecca, Gemma and Constance. They were dad's angels on earth. Friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, "Woodbridge Chapel", 7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge (at Hwy. #7), on Friday, January 3, 2020 for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service time in the chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made in Arthur's memory to the or the New Hospice in Vaughan. "Driving down the final road from home to heaven."
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019