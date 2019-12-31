Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR MELVILLE COLTON. View Sign Service Information Scott Funeral Homes - Woodbridge 7776 Kipling Ave WOODBRIDGE , ON L4L 1Z2 (905)-851-2229 Obituary

COLTON, ARTHUR MELVILLE February 16, 1930 - December 27, 2019 As per his wishes, Arthur passed away peacefully in his home in Pine Grove on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Madeline Colton (nee McVanel). Beloved father of Carol, Brenda (Mike), Greg (Sharon) and the late Kirk Colton. Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who all adored their "Papa". A special thank you to Dr. Maida and his Palliative team. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care that dad received from the PSWs, Meth, Rebecca, Gemma and Constance. They were dad's angels on earth. Friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, "Woodbridge Chapel", 7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge (at Hwy. #7), on Friday, January 3, 2020 for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service time in the chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made in Arthur's memory to the or the New Hospice in Vaughan. "Driving down the final road from home to heaven."

COLTON, ARTHUR MELVILLE February 16, 1930 - December 27, 2019 As per his wishes, Arthur passed away peacefully in his home in Pine Grove on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was in his 90th year. Loving husband of the late Madeline Colton (nee McVanel). Beloved father of Carol, Brenda (Mike), Greg (Sharon) and the late Kirk Colton. Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren who all adored their "Papa". A special thank you to Dr. Maida and his Palliative team. Our family is grateful for the wonderful care that dad received from the PSWs, Meth, Rebecca, Gemma and Constance. They were dad's angels on earth. Friends may call at Scott Funeral Home, "Woodbridge Chapel", 7776 Kipling Ave., Woodbridge (at Hwy. #7), on Friday, January 3, 2020 for visitation from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service time in the chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made in Arthur's memory to the or the New Hospice in Vaughan. "Driving down the final road from home to heaven." Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.