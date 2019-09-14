HALL, ARTHUR MELVYN Peacefully at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, on September 4, 2019, Arthur Hall of Bracebridge, in his 92nd year. Past Master of Sharon Lodge #97 A.F. & A.M. Husband of The Reverend Beverly Hall for 62 years. Dear father of Kimberly Hall (Dan Cranford), Pamela Hall and John Hall. Loving grandfather of Meredith Vickers (Adam), Katrina and Larkin Mosscrop and Margot and Natalie Hall. Brother of Marjorie Johnson, Madelene Easton, Elda Jackson, Christy Hall and Patricia Rutledge. He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Lyman Hall and sisters Blanche Roberson and Erma Wood. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Home in Bracebridge starting at 12 noon with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019