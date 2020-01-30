|
WISNIOWSKI, ARTHUR MITCHEL Arthur Mitchel Wisniowski, of Toronto, at Sunnybrook Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in his 85th year, son of the late Stanley and Polly Wisniowski. Proud father of Stefan (Kamleh) and Karen (David). Loved by his grandchildren, Kaden, Megan and Sarah. Dear brother of Edward (Judy) and Ron (Betty). Predeceased by his brother John (Joyce), nephews, Gregory and Richard. Arthur will be fondly remembered by his companion Alison, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Arthur, a graduate of York Memorial Collegiate Institute and Ryerson Institute of Technology, Chemistry ('58) was a longtime employee of Imperial Oil Ltd., an avid golfer and tennis player, and lifelong hockey, football and baseball fan. In keeping with Arthur's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will occur. Donations, in memory of Arthur, may be made to Sunnybrook Foundation, Odette Cancer Centre, 416-480-4483, or [email protected] Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020