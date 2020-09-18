HAWES, ARTHUR MITCHELL Toronto Star Pressman for 44 Years Arthur peacefully passed away at Amica, Unionville, September 14, 2020 in his ninety-third year. Beloved husband of wife Margaret for 67 years. Loving father of Heather (Robert), Douglas (Marilyn), and Tom (Jaqui). Loving grandfather of Matthew, Nicole, Kyle, and Connor. Dear brother of Earl (Vera), Noel (deceased), and sister Glenna (deceased). Family would like to thank the staff at Amica for their loving care.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 18, 2020.