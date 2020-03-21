Home

ARTHUR MONTAGUE EDWARD (TED) DURNFORD

DURNFORD, ARTHUR MONTAGUE EDWARD (TED) September 12, 1924 - March 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at his home in Uxbridge. Ted, in his 96th year, was the beloved husband of Norma (née Lea), in their 67th year of marriage. Loving father of John, Peter (Debbie), Paul (Belinda), Elizabeth (Richard), Ann (William), Carol (Richard) and Jennifer (Paul). He was the cherished grandfather of Danielle, Courtney, Cassandra, James, Devin, Heather, Sarah, Michael, Ryan, Jacob, Sam, John, Paige, Bryce and Briar; and the great-grandfather of Ava, Emma, Bella and Aubree. A private family service will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020
