SPILLER, Arthur Phillip Art passed away peacefully at his daughter Kim's home, at the age of 85 on February 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He had a profound love for his family, music, flying and hockey, and was a man that could fix almost anything. His kindness, helpfulness, and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him. He was a dedicated father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret in the Pines Church located at 4130 Lawrence Ave. E., West Hill. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in Art's memory to Herb Carnegie's 'Future Aces' foundation.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Phillip SPILLER.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019