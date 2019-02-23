Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Phillip SPILLER. View Sign

SPILLER, Arthur Phillip Art passed away peacefully at his daughter Kim's home, at the age of 85 on February 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He had a profound love for his family, music, flying and hockey, and was a man that could fix almost anything. His kindness, helpfulness, and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him. He was a dedicated father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply and forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at St. Margaret in the Pines Church located at 4130 Lawrence Ave. E., West Hill. Donations, in lieu of flowers, in Art's memory to Herb Carnegie's 'Future Aces' foundation.

