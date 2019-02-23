Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR PINARD. View Sign

PINARD, ARTHUR Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Ottawa after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Nicol) Pinard for 40 wonderful years. Dear father of David and the late Karen. Brother to Fred and the late Kathleen. Uncle to Kathi, Gordon and John. Son of the late Arthur Sr. and the late Elsie Pinard. Arthur attended the University of Toronto and graduated in 1945 with a degree in chemical engineering. From 1945-1961 he worked for Shawinigan Chemicals in Toronto and Montreal. From 1981-1964 he worked as an Engineer at Ingersoll Rand in Montreal. In 1965 he moved to Ottawa to start a career with Plastics and Rubber division of the industry of Trade & Commerce with the Federal Government. He then retired in 1986. Following his retirement, he volunteered as an executive member for the Multiple Sclerosis Society for many years assisting in fundraising and management. He was an avid golfer, skier and handyman. A gentleman and loving father, he will be sadly missed. A special thanks to the staff at the Westwood retirement residence and the staff at the Queensway Carleton Hospital. In honouring Arthur's wishes a private family service has taken place. Those wishing to donate in memory of Arthur can donate to a charity of their choice.

