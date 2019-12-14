BALL, ARTHUR ROBERT April 20, 1925 – December 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of our cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Arthur. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Burgess) for seventy wonderful years. Joan predeceased Art on November 6, 2018. Loving father of Lynda (Derek Kaye), Susan (Rick Allen), Robert (Gail Mortimer) and the late Catherine (the late Kevin Healy). Dearly loved grandfather of ten grandchildren: Shaun, Ryan, Kelly, Jennifer, John, Jason, Sarah, Tyler, Alyssa and Amanda. Great-grandfather to eleven great-grandchildren. Arthur was a kind, good-natured and loving man with a special smile and a gentle voice. He was fortunate to have lived a very contented life in Toronto, Bonita Springs, Port Carling and Bracebridge. Art was someone to look up to and admire and he made all of us proud. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to South Muskoka Hospital Foundation or Diabetes Canada or to a charity of choice. Messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019