PIKE, ARTHUR S. Passed away peacefully, with the love of his family in his heart, on April 15, 2019, at Muskoka Shore Care Community. Beloved husband of the Late Susan (2009). Dear father of Jill (Roger) and Jim. Devoted grandfather to Kristin, Brian and the late Logan and great-grandfather to Madison and Charlie. Private cremation services have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to McDougall & Brown - Scarborough Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019