ARTHUR S. PIKE

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR S. PIKE.

PIKE, ARTHUR S. Passed away peacefully, with the love of his family in his heart, on April 15, 2019, at Muskoka Shore Care Community. Beloved husband of the Late Susan (2009). Dear father of Jill (Roger) and Jim. Devoted grandfather to Kristin, Brian and the late Logan and great-grandfather to Madison and Charlie. Private cremation services have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to McDougall & Brown - Scarborough Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Funeral Home
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.