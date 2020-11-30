1/1
ARTHUR SILVER
SILVER, ARTHUR Peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020, Art Silver passed away due to complications from Alzheimer's, just a few days shy of his 85th birthday. He lived a rich and full life. Art had fond memories of growing up on College Street in Toronto until moving to midtown at age 12. At the age of 21, through a fix-up by a close friend, he met his wife Ellie with whom he shared a life of 61 years, raising a family, jogging, hiking and travelling. A respected lawyer, Art was a proud partner of the law firm Goodman and Carr from the first day of his legal career in 1962 to his last in 2008. Next to his family and the law, Art's greatest love was fishing. He took countless fishing trips to northern Canada, full of good company, excellent fishing, great food and even better wine. And like a fine wine, Art got better (and mellower) with age. He cherished his time spent at his cottage on Bass Lake, surrounded by family and friends, where some his happiest moments were spent teaching his grandkids to fish. Those memories will last a lifetime. Art is survived by his loving wife Ellie, his sister Gilda Mandelbaum, his children Carolyn and Bryan Kerdman, Thea Silver and Randy Mizzoni, and Jeff and Bronna Silver. He was a devoted Gramps to Dylan, Tyler, Morgan, Kyle, Ryann, Macayla, and Shael, and always had a scratch for his grand dogs, Elroy and Napa. Special thanks goes out to a most amazing caregiver, Sophia, who made such a difference in Art's life. A Book of Condolences is available at the website of Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to The Bryker Foundation at www. bryker.foundation or via phone 416-340-3935.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
