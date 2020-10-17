TRELOAR, ARTHUR "ART" March 21, 1923 - October 12, 2020 It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Art, on October 12, 2020 at the age of 97, at Michael Garron Hospital. Together forever with his wife Mary Ellen (2016) and son Christopher (2017). Beloved father to Theresa Wood, Ruth Ellen Treloar and James Arthur Treloar. Cherished grandad to Douglas, Ronald, Jennifer, Stephen, Mary, Stacey, Julia and Holly. Art was a retired Lance Corporal WWII Veteran. Art retired from the TTC after 30 years. Art was a member of RCL Branch 10 and Toronto East Stamp Club. A visitation will be held at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Centre 2570- Danforth Avenue, Toronto, ON, M4C 1L3 (416) 698-3121 on Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Private funeral service and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lung Association of Canada. Online condolences can be placed at www.giffenmackdanforth.com