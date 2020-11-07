BERNIER, ARTHUR VERNE In Loving Memory Of Verne passed away peacefully, on October 29, 2020, at the Haliburton Hospital, in his 95th year. He was predeceased by his father Albert Bernier, mother Maude, (née Taylor) Bernier, his brother LeRoy and aunt Beatrice Taylor. He will be missed by his children Mark, Eric (Denise) and Lori (Alex). Verne was a proud Grandpa to Richard (Niki), James (Karen), Christine (Tyler), Jacqueline (Graeme), Genevieve (Scott), Benjamin (Ashley) and Philip. He was a great-grandfather to Natalie, Hailey and Isla. Verne is remembered by his former wife Norma, (née Haskins) Bernier. Verne was born May 8, 1925 in Montreal, and grew up in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. In 1941, he joined the Canadian Army, North Shore (New Brunswick) Regiment and was soon shipped out to active duty overseas during WWII. He participated in the Liberation of Holland. After the war he returned to Canada and moved to Toronto joining Colgate Palmolive Canada in 1948, settling into the family home in Scarborough. He enjoyed a rewarding career spanning 42 years. Upon retirement, he became a consultant for Colgate Palmolive's New York head office and travelled internationally to many interesting cities for the next 5 years. Verne loved being at the cottage on Mountain Lake for over 53 years and eventually moved there to make it his home. He could be found out for an early morning canoe paddle, towing a water skier behind the boat, working on a repair project or on the deck at 4:00 p.m. for cocktail hour. There will be no service based on Verne's wishes. If desired, a contribution to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com