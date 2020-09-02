Arthur WINSOR

WINSOR, Arthur August 27, 2020 Entered the presence of his Lord on August 27, 2020 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Mildred Winsor. Loving father of Susan and John (Kelly). Dear Poppie to Bishop, Carter, Shepherd, Cole and Winsor-Grace. Devoted brother to Gary, Wilmer and Baxter. Family and friends will be received for a period of visitation at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home www.chapelridgefh.com
, 8911 Woodbine Ave, Markham, Ontario on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2-4 p.m. & 7-9 p.m. COVID-19 social distancing restrictions will be in effect and managed by Chapel Ridge Funeral Home. Masks are mandatory. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Lakeshore Pentecostal Camp, P.O. Box 725, Cobourg, Ontario, K9A 4R5 or Northridge Community Church - "Sanctuary Build" 15338 Leslie Street, Aurora, Ontario L4G 7C4. Virtual Streamed Service Thursday, September 3rd at 11:00 am. Live link: Onechurch.to/live