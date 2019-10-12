Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR WOLFOND. View Sign Obituary

WOLFOND, ARTHUR December 14, 1931 - September 18, 2019 Loving partner to Bev Jones for over 30 years. I am truly heartbroken to announce that Art has passed away. We were blessed beyond belief for the many incredible years we shared. Art never let me forget that, true love is a bond that can never be broken. Art lived his life courageously, on his terms alone. That was one of his many fascinating qualities. Unfortunately he was forced during his recovery in the last year, to pay a high price for that God Given Right... as excruciating as his illness had been, unnecessary pain of the heart was inflicted upon him by some, making his journey increasingly more difficult. He was my rock and truly an amazing man! Unbelievably our love only strengthened as we made plans and treasured each moment we were given. As I helped him through that dark period his joy, love of life and his happiness quickly returned. He gave so much and asked so little of others. Hope comes in many forms, the sweetest and most exciting was when we recently moved into a beautiful new Condo, life for both of us came alive again and we were once again making plans to travel as his health showed signs of improvement. Art, nor I, were flawless or perfect but we were perfect together! As a member of the Bar for over fifty years, Art was an incredibly accomplished lawyer. His passion for law flowed over to my son who followed in Art's footsteps, building an extremely successful private law practice. Both shared a joie de vivre, an incredible thirst for knowledge, love of the arts, and amazing humour that brightened the day of anyone close to them. As a wonderful role model his passion for education spread rapidly to our two grandsons, Quinton and Sterling, who recently graduated on the honour role from St Andrew's College as Ontario Scholars. From toddlers to young men, the boys always loved their papa and never failed to show him respect. Art would puff up with pride when he spoke about them. As a family, we always spent our summers in Muskoka boating, enjoying friends and living the good life. As a couple, we travelled the world, soaking up the cultures and collecting magnificent memories that no one could steal from us. It was here in Muskoka that it all began and ended. Lately Art frequently needed to return to an address in Toronto for treatment, and in his delightful child-like way he would excitedly count the sleeps before his return to our bed. That was a difficult trip for him weekly but we both made the best of it. We were two lucky people who in spite of the barriers put before us, found our joy within one another. We spent hours talking, planning and often watching a movie. A simple but magnificent life. Our 30-year relationship was the envy of many and has left me with a profound emptiness inside. The greatness of a man is measured by the memories he leaves behind and based on the reaction from our many friends, Art was loved. He had a depth to him that was hidden and exploited by some who discovered it. Underneath all that humour was a soft and caring soul. My deep spiritual beliefs and our deep soul connection to one another led me to believe his soul began to prepare me for his death in April, when daily I had a beautiful red bird visit me on my window sill. He would peck continually at the window until I answered then fly away. That is often translated as a message from heaven. Art not only adored and trusted my son, He relied on him for legal updates, perfectly barbecued steaks unconditional love, jokes and the person who in jest would call him 'The Man'. Art in truth was The Man, a kind, funny, complicated, cultured man, not without flaws but whose great qualities far out weighted any fault. He was also well spoken and an incredibly accomplished person. As he left us that beautiful sunny day in Muskoka, a spectacular flock of birds flew over head. I believe it was in celebration of his soul returning to the universe. Art's happy, but tired heart had been failing for a long time and simply stopped. He had fought a valiant fight and won the battle. His dream to live out his life with me at his side came true. There will be an empty seat at our table this Thanksgiving. It was Art's favourite family gathering. My beautiful daughter-in-law always spoiled him and he loved the attention and love she showered upon him. Art, I will no longer be able to lie beside you each night or reach out and touch you, but you will live within my heart and comfort me until we meet again. 'Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep!' Following Art's wishes, I am planning a celebration of his incredible life. If you would like to attend and share your stories and memories, please contact me by email:

If you would like to attend and share your stories and memories, please contact me by email: [email protected] Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the doctors, police and crises management who rushed to my side! My family and all our many friends from Muskoka to Toronto. And of course to Pedie and Mel Wolfond, their three sons, especially Greg Wolfond and of course Bob and Stephanie Hall for the enormous support you have given me. Compassion is Gods Greatest Gift! Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019

