KUZE, ARVEDS PETERIS Born in Riga, Latvia on July 23, 1924, Peteris Kuze died on October 21, 2019, in his 96th year. He leaves Marta Kuze, his wife of 65 years, and a circle of close relatives, including nieces and a nephew, who all treasured his company and relied on his guidance. Generous and profoundly kind, Peteris was a horticulturalist and worked for the City of North York Parks Department for many decades. He was happiest when nurturing his gardens, at home and at his cottage on Boshkung Lake, in Haliburton. The funeral service will take place on October 30, 2019 at York Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if desired, the family would be grateful for donations to Kristus Darzs Nursing Home, the Latvian Relief Society of Canada, or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Latvian Church of Toronto.

