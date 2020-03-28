|
PAANANEN, ARVO It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of Arvo Paananen on February 12, 2020 in his 83rd year. Arvo was born in Saarijarvi, Finland. He immigrated to Canada in 1958, first to Sudbury, Ontario, then to Toronto. Arvo was predeceased by his parents, Selma and Viljo Paananen, in Finland, and brother Mikko, in BC. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Ritva, of 52 years; nieces Arja-Liisa Secord, of Alberta and Sari Paananen, in British Columbia; and family and friends in Finland and Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Memorial to be announced at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020