MURRAY, ASENATH (SENA) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her 84th year. Sena will be sadly missed by her daughters Gail Littlewood, Susan Mosdell and Patricia Mosdell; granddaughter Kay Pinfold and great-grandsons Jackson and Huckleberry. Deepest gratitude to the staff at Kensington Gardens and Hospice and caregiver Lisean Stewart. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kensington Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A Celebration of Sena's Life will be held at a later date. To be contacted, please send your email address or phone number to [email protected]
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020