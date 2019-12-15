THOMAS, ASHLEY ELFORD November 10, 1937 - December 9, 2019 Passed away suddenly, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the age of 82. Father to Donna Thomas of Trinidad, Stephen Thomas of Kelowna, BC, Richard and Suzette, both of Toronto. Predeceased by sons, Anthony and Reynold Thomas. Grandfather to 12 and great-grandfather to 4. Formerly married to Stella (nee: Duncan). Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland Ave.), on Tuesday, December 17th, from 2 - 3 p.m., with a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. Private family burial has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 15, 2019