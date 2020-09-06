JANEV, Assen "Joe" Assen "Joe" Janev, born February 4, 1928, died as he lived surrounded by love on September 2, 2020, from Multiple Myeloma. Cherished husband of Colette, beloved father to Helen, Nelly and Christine. Loved by his grandchildren, Daniel (Shawna), Jacqueline (Adrian), Sofia (Andrew), Emile, Olivia and Marcus. Honoured by his great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hudson. He had a vast eclectic community of friends who shared in his love of music and dance from around the world. What an inspiring life, and we wish him a safe passage onto the next adventure! Funeral details and guestbook may be found at www.etouch.ca
.