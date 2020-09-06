1/
Assen "Joe" JANEV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Assen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANEV, Assen "Joe" Assen "Joe" Janev, born February 4, 1928, died as he lived surrounded by love on September 2, 2020, from Multiple Myeloma. Cherished husband of Colette, beloved father to Helen, Nelly and Christine. Loved by his grandchildren, Daniel (Shawna), Jacqueline (Adrian), Sofia (Andrew), Emile, Olivia and Marcus. Honoured by his great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hudson. He had a vast eclectic community of friends who shared in his love of music and dance from around the world. What an inspiring life, and we wish him a safe passage onto the next adventure! Funeral details and guestbook may be found at www.etouch.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved