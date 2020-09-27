Assunta ASCENZO

ASCENZO, Assunta August 1, 1937 in San Valentino, Prov. Pescara, Abruzzo, Italy - September 24, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada After a long and good life, Assunta died on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2020 as she wished….in her own home. She is survived by her sister Cristina D'Angelo and predeceased by her sister Maria Ascenzo and her brother Giuseppe Ascenzo as well as her brother-in-law Nicola D'Angelo. She is also survived by her nieces Maria Concetta Reynolds (Robert) and Flora D'Angelo (Beverly) and her nephews Luigi D'Angelo (Joanne) and Antonio D'Angelo (Laurie). She is survived by eight great-nieces and nephews: Andrea, Daniel, Christine, Paula, Dennis, Alyssa, Anthony and Matthew; and two great-great-nephews: Dominic and Leo. She was a strong and independent woman who liked to do things in her own special way. She was a loyal and dedicated employee for over thirty-five years of Warman Brothers Products Ltd. She rarely missed a day of work. She was unfailing in her devotion to family and could always be counted on to give a helping hand when it was asked of her or to participate in family celebrations when the occasion beckoned. She was a good and gentle soul who loved unconditionally and was loved unconditionally in return. May she rest in eternal peace. Friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin St.), on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, 1118 St. Clair Ave. W. Entombment to follow privately for the family.