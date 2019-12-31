PULLA, ASSUNTA CAROLINA (nee GIANCOLA) It is with sadness that we announce the passing, into the arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ, of Assunta (predeceased by her husband Arturo). Born in 1921 in Limosano, Campobasso, Italy and arrived in Canada in 1956 with her husband and sons Antonio (Tony and Jan) and Paolo (predeceased). Lovingly cared for by Paul's wife Lena (Pizzardi). Nonna to Danielle (her kids, Emma and Jack), Nicole (Geordie and son Hugo) and Siomonn (Melanie and sons Tavio, Fabien and Alfeo). During her long and interesting life, she was the centre of the Pulla family and their many friends and relatives. May she rest in peace. Visitation will be held at the DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport), 905-440-3595. On Thursday, January 2nd from 6:00–8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Friday, January 3rd at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Whitby. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Holy Cross Parish, Oshawa, or the Kidney Foundation. Condolences can be made at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019