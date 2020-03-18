Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delmoro Funeral Home
61 Beverly Hills Drive
North York, ON M3L1A2
(416) 249-4499
Resources
More Obituaries for ASSUNTA TERSIGNI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASSUNTA TERSIGNI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ASSUNTA TERSIGNI Obituary
TERSIGNI, ASSUNTA Assunta Tersigni, 77, of Toronto, Ontario, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020, at Baycrest Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 27, 1942, in Sora, Frosinone, Italy. Assunta is reunited in heaven with her husband Antonio. Beloved mother to Mirella (Derek Ambrose). Cherished nonna to Julian. Assunta will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her entire family and many friends. Guests will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr., (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St. 416-249-4499), on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at ST. BERNARD de CLAIRVAUX ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1789 Lawrence Ave. W.) Burial to follow at QUEEN OF HEAVEN CATHOLIC CEMETERY (7300 Hwy # 27) Donations in memory of Assunta may be made to THE BAYCREST HOSPITAL FOUNDATION. Due to the government announcement for limited gatherings (this was announced after the family had made these arrangements), the amount of guests will be limited.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ASSUNTA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -