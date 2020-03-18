|
TERSIGNI, ASSUNTA Assunta Tersigni, 77, of Toronto, Ontario, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020, at Baycrest Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on December 27, 1942, in Sora, Frosinone, Italy. Assunta is reunited in heaven with her husband Antonio. Beloved mother to Mirella (Derek Ambrose). Cherished nonna to Julian. Assunta will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her entire family and many friends. Guests will be received at DELMORO FUNERAL HOME, 61 Beverly Hills Dr., (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St. 416-249-4499), on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at ST. BERNARD de CLAIRVAUX ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1789 Lawrence Ave. W.) Burial to follow at QUEEN OF HEAVEN CATHOLIC CEMETERY (7300 Hwy # 27) Donations in memory of Assunta may be made to THE BAYCREST HOSPITAL FOUNDATION. Due to the government announcement for limited gatherings (this was announced after the family had made these arrangements), the amount of guests will be limited.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2020