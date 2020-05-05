INNIS, ASTRA (nee LEMANIS) August 17, 1928 - May 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving mother of Laila (Glen) Vautour and Erik (Nancy). Predeceased by her beloved husband Valentins (2016). Cherished Omi of Brett (Paige), Michaela and Astrid. Astra will be fondly remembered by family in Latvia, neighbours on Lyndock Crescent, North York and friends and staff at Kristus Darzs Latvian Home where she had excellent care for the last 2 years. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at York Cemetery, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Valentins. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Kristus Darz Latvian Home, Doctors Without Borders or World Wildlife Fund - Canada. If we could have just one more day and wishes did come true, we'd spend every glorious moment holding hands with you.





