BLACKETT, ASTRID ELIZABETH Passed away at Cedarvale Lodge on April 12, 2019 in Keswick, ON. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Eric Neal Blackett, Sandra Claire Banks and the late Barbara Ann Vadon Blackett. Grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 2. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. If desired, donations made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada would be appreciated. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca 705-435-5101
