ATHANASIOS (NASO) NITSOU
NITSOU, ATHANASIOS (NASO) Peacefully passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 98. Naso was a devoted husband to the late Athina (nee Ramou) and loving father to George and Linda Nitsou, Steve and the late Helen Jordanou, Sophie and the late Tom Litsas, Paul and Magdalena Nitsou. He was a cherished uncle and grandfather. Dedo Naso was a great storyteller and he was thrilled to share his many folktales with his 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A private funeral will be held on May 9th. Memorial donations to the Toronto Covid-19 Action Fund would be appreciated in support of research at the University of Toronto.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Funeral
