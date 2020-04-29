GOUGOS, ATHANASIOS TOMMY It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tommy on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 91, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Vicky (Vasa) who passed away in 1997 after a 39-year long journey that was the foundation of the legacy they built. Predeceased by his mother and father Anna and Lazarus, and his sister Zorka (Steve). Loving father to Anna and Connie and father-in-law to Les Lilly and Rick Wiebe. Cherished and adored Dedo to grandchildren Allie, Peter (Tess), Aryn, Michael, and Cameron. Tommy lived his life true to his principles, facing challenges with unwavering strength, determination, generosity, hard work and honesty, providing inspiration for his family of a life well lived. He will be remembered as a devoted father and grandfather and as a loyal friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Varathaseelan Muthulingam and the caring staff at Runnymede Healthcare Centre. Interment in a family ceremony will take place on Friday, May 1st at York Cemetery and a celebration of Tommy's life will be announced at a later date. Donations in his name may be directed to Runnymede HC, St. Michael's Hospital, Humber River Hospital or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 29, 2020.