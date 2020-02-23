|
|
FRANCIS, ATLEE JOHN Passed into eternal paradise on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family as he finally succumbed to his years long battle with prostate cancer. Atlee, born in Dominica, a beautiful island in the Caribbean, to parents Olive and Pierre, was a dedicated brother to Flora (deceased), Herbert, Marcela, Avondale, Edward (deceased) and Vivienne (deceased); a beloved husband of 49 years to Jacqueline; a cherished father to Kevin, John, Kendra-Leigh, Kecia-Ann and Kyla; and an amazing papa to Donovan, Jaidyn, Miles and Cannes. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Atlee was a jovial and strong man to everyone he knew, and he often played pranks on his children and grandchildren. His laugh was contagious and his love for his family and friends could be felt by all in his presence. He migrated to England at the tender age of 18 to serve in the army as an anesthesiologist. Later, he came to Canada where he met his love, Jacqueline - whom he would marry and spend the rest of his life with. In Canada, his career led him to work for the Toronto Star, as a District Manager in the circulation department, where he earned the opportunity to travel around the world with his colleagues and family and eventually retire at the age of 55. The example he set was that of love, passion and happiness, as he lived life to the fullest throughout all of his ventures and led by example. He was and is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Airways Church, 7407 Darcel Avenue, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020