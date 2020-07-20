ATTILIO CAPORICCIO

CAPORICCIO, ATTILIO Attilio was born in 1933 outside Campodimele in the hills of Central Italy. Life in Italy was not an easy one at that time. With the arrival of World War II, Attilio and his family were forced from their home for several years. He learned how to survive and gained a greater appreciation for life at a very young age. With the end of the war, and Italy in tatters, Attilio decided to take the risk of emigrating, arriving in Canada in 1953 in search of a better life. He spent his early days on Runnymede Avenue and St. Clair Avenue. Attilio soon found work in construction, working for the Greenwin company erecting large scale buildings in what is now mid-town Toronto. Soon he met the love of his life, Giuseppina (Pina) Notarfonzo. They married in August of 1960 and spent that phase of his life caring for his parents and building a business together. Soon the La Strada hair salon would have a name for itself on Eglinton West. The business thrived, leading to a second location on Wilson Avenue. With the arrival of children Rita and Dino, life was busy - involving long hours at the salons and numerous visitors at their house on Northcliffe Blvd. With more success came a move further uptown and the acquisition of his beloved farm outside Dundalk. The farm became the weekend gathering spot for the extended family and the scene of many annual hunting trips, in later years based in the luxurious 'hunting palace'. He also looked forward to his annual gathering for the Pasquetta celebration with his friends. With his retirement, Attilio found a new purpose with the arrival of his grandsons Christian and Justin (Metivier). He spent almost 20 years making the daily runs to Sunnybrook School and later Crescent School - and loving every minute of it. He was a central figure in their lives, and incredibly proud of both boys as he watched them grow. Atillio was the kindest, most generous and patient man that anyone who knew him had ever met. His benevolence, perspective and quiet observant nature immediately brought out the best in people and calmed any situation. He was known for his gentle smile, sense of humour, love of watching sports, playing golf and cards, and all things Florida. He will be missed and remembered every day. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 20, 2020 in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W, Toronto) at 10 a.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Humber River Hospital, especially Dr. Bauer and Wendy Wiley. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to the hospital in Attilio's name.