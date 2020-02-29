|
|
THOMSON, AUBREY LAMBERT McDONALD It is with sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Aubrey on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in his 99th year. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Laura Jess, his cherished parents, Harold Henry and Anne Helene and all of his brothers and sisters. Aubrey is survived by his loving daughters Maureen Sheran (Michael Eagan) and Margaret (the late John Duda). In honouring his wishes a private family funeral has already taken place. Thank you to the Staff at The Claremont Retirement Residence for their tender loving care, his Bridge Group for the many enjoyable evenings and to all of the Personal Support Workers who cheered his days with their kindness. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020