ELLIS, SR., Aubrey Sylvester On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital, Aubrey, in his 88th year, passed from this life peacefully. Aubrey was the much-loved father of Aubrey Jr. and Deb and father-in-law of Selwyn. Beloved grandfather of Tishawna, Sharrisa, Aubrey III, Jesse and Kira. Loving brother of Bob and Yvonne - predeceased by siblings Victor, Delores, Roy, Junior, Thelma and brother-in-law, Gerald. He will be deeply missed by his loving nephews and nieces.No one could escape a smile from Aubrey's enormous sense of humour and quick wit – he could always get a room laughing.A celebration of life will take place at a later date.