Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audlee Ralph TREDGETT. View Sign

TREDGETT, Audlee Ralph Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at the age of 76. Audlee is survived by his sister Lynda Davis, nephew Ralph Fish and niece Patty Lynn. The visitation will take place on March 31, 2019 at Billingsley Funeral Home, 430 Ravenscliffe Road, Huntsville from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on April 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 4 Mary Street East, Huntsville, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Audlee will be laid to rest at York Cemetery in Toronto with his parents. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence can be left at

TREDGETT, Audlee Ralph Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at the age of 76. Audlee is survived by his sister Lynda Davis, nephew Ralph Fish and niece Patty Lynn. The visitation will take place on March 31, 2019 at Billingsley Funeral Home, 430 Ravenscliffe Road, Huntsville from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on April 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 4 Mary Street East, Huntsville, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Audlee will be laid to rest at York Cemetery in Toronto with his parents. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence can be left at billingsleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close