TREDGETT, Audlee Ralph Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital at the age of 76. Audlee is survived by his sister Lynda Davis, nephew Ralph Fish and niece Patty Lynn. The visitation will take place on March 31, 2019 at Billingsley Funeral Home, 430 Ravenscliffe Road, Huntsville from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on April 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 4 Mary Street East, Huntsville, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Audlee will be laid to rest at York Cemetery in Toronto with his parents. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Messages of condolence can be left at billingsleyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audlee Ralph TREDGETT.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019